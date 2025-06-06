Russia launches one of war’s largest air attacks days after Ukraine’s bomber raid

By Victoria Butenko, Kosta Gak, Christian Edwards, Michael Rios and Jessie Yeung, CNN

Kyiv, Ukraine (CNN) — Russia launched a barrage of drones and ballistic missiles across broad swaths of Ukraine early Friday, killing at least three people and injuring dozens of others, days after Kyiv launched a daring raid on Moscow’s fleet of strategic bombers.

For residents of Kyiv, the night’s soundtrack was familiar: the shrieking whir of drones, air raid sirens and large explosions overhead – whether from air defenses successfully downing missiles, or projectiles puncturing the capital.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had used more than 400 drones and 40 missiles in the overnight attack, making it among the war’s largest. He said Moscow’s attack killed three people, injured another 49, and targeted “almost all” of Ukraine, listing nine regions, from Lviv in the west to Sumy in the northeast.

Although Russia has pummeled Ukraine almost daily over three years of full-scale war, Ukrainians had been bracing for retaliation since Sunday, when Kyiv launched an audacious operation that struck more than a third of Russia’s strategic cruise missile carriers.

In a call with his US counterpart Donald Trump on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow would have to respond to Kyiv’s assault.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense said its strikes were in response to what it called Kyiv’s “terrorist acts.” It was not immediately clear if the attack was the extent of Russia’s pledged retaliation, or if Putin intends to escalate further. After the embarrassment of Kyiv’s operation, there was a chorus of bellicose calls from pro-Kremlin pundits for a severe – potentially nuclear – response.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s general staff on Friday said it launched overnight strikes on two Russian airfields, where it said Moscow had concentrated many of the aircraft that had not been damaged in Kyiv’s “Spiderweb” operation last weekend.

Ukraine stressed that the operation, which blindsided the Kremlin, had targeted the planes that Russia uses to launch missile strikes on Ukrainian cities and kill civilians. After Russia’s large-scale attack Friday, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Moscow had “responded” to its destroyed aircraft by once again “attacking civilians in Ukraine.”

As daylight broke, images from Kyiv showed flames rising over apartment buildings and firefighting crews at work, with residents picking through the debris of damaged apartments. Several cars parked in the streets below were covered with shards of glass and slabs of masonry torn from the walls of residential buildings.

Of the 452 drones and missiles fired by Russia, Ukraine’s air force said it had downed 406. It said Russia had used 407 drones, six ballistic missiles and 38 cruise missiles.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia’s barrage comprised 407 drones, six ballistic missiles, 38 cruise missiles and an anti-radar missile. Of those 452 projectiles, the air force said it had downed 406, including 32 of the cruise missiles and four of the ballistic missiles. The other two ballistic missiles did not reach their targets, it added.

Although Zelensky said that three people had been killed in the attacks, Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said that four people had been killed in the capital alone. It was not immediately clear what accounted for the discrepancy between the two tolls.

The strikes also hit Chernihiv, near the border with Belarus, which was rocked by 14 explosions from drones and ballistic missiles, including cruise missiles and Iskander-M missiles, local officials said. Five others were wounded in strikes in the northwestern city of Lutsk, near the border with Poland. Footage geolocated by CNN showed at least four missiles slamming into the city, kicking up fiery explosions on impact.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said it had also intercepted and destroyed 174 Ukrainian drones from Thursday evening to early Friday morning, and had destroyed three Ukrainian Neptune-MD guided missiles over the Black Sea.

Putin’s call with Trump

All week, Ukrainians have been bracing for Russia’s retaliation to last weekend’s drone attack, which struck 34% of Moscow’s nuclear-capable bombers stationed at airfields as far away as Siberia.

On Tuesday, Ukraine also launched an attack on the Kerch Bridge, the only direct connection point between Russia and the annexed Crimean Peninsula, with 1,100 kilograms of explosives that had been planted underwater.

After Trump’s call with Putin on Wednesday, the US president said that his Russian counterpart had told him that Moscow would have to respond to Ukraine’s assaults. Trump’s account of the call gave no indication that he had urged Putin to temper his response, to the dismay of many in Ukraine.

“When Putin mentioned he is going to avenge or deliver a new strike against Ukraine, we know what it means. It’s about civilians,” Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Merezhko told CNN earlier this week. “And President Trump didn’t say, ‘Vladimir, stop.’”

Despite Trump’s support for recent peace talks in Istanbul between Ukraine and Russia, on Thursday he signaled that he may be adopting a more hands-off approach, likening the war to a brawl between children.

“Sometimes you see two young children fighting like crazy,” Trump said in the Oval Office, while German Chancellor Friedrich Merz looking on silently. “They hate each other, and they’re fighting in a park, and you try and pull them apart. They don’t want to be pulled. Sometimes you’re better off letting them fight for a while and then pulling them apart.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.