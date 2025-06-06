Colorado Springs mayor says he was taken to UCHealth with double pneumonia

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mayor Yemi Mobolade of Colorado Springs announced Friday that he was admitted to UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

The mayor says he was diagnosed with double pneumonia, or pneumonia that affects both lungs.

He said that alone was a shocking diagnosis, as he went into the emergency room with only a cold – but the medical surprises didn't end there.

According to Mobolade, tests revealed a major blockage in his main artery, which was "successfully cleared via a minimally invasive procedure on Wednesday morning."

"I had zero symptoms. If not for the pneumonia, we would never have discovered it," Mobolade said.

Mayor Mobolade says he spent two nights at the hospital. He's now been discharged and is recovering.

“I am also appreciative of the dedicated city staff who carried the ball in my short absence as I prepare to make a full recovery. I am grateful for the medical staff who provided exceptional care during my stay, and I will have some follow-up evaluations to ensure my health gets back to full strength," he wrote in a release. "I am excited to be back to my official duties and Abbey and I are so appreciative of the community’s prayers and well wishes.”

