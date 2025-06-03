COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The State Games of America are coming to Colorado Springs in 2028, according to the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation (CSSC).

Organizers say the event will feature State Games winners from across the United States. The Olympic-style event features a wide variety of sports with amateur athletes.

CSSC says there will be more than 30 different sports featured with more than 8,000 athletes. Examples of different sports that could be included are baseball, soccer, swimming, pickleball, bowling, karate, and even esports.

A press release from the CSSC has not announced the 2028 dates for the competitions in Colorado Springs. The next scheduled event on their plate is the 2026 games, which are taking place July 28–August 2, 2026 in State College, Pennsylvania.

