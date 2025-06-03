Lightning strikes veteran’s house in Colorado Springs amid week of severe thunderstorms

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – One longtime Colorado Springs resident and Air Force veteran has a hole in her roof after lightning struck her home, just four feet away from where she was standing.

"I didn't feel it. It hit the house," Sue, the homeowner, said. "I did not feel it, and I was almost underneath it."

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to the home for a lightning strike on Sunday.

Sue, who has asked that we don't use her full name in this report, says firefighters immediately jumped to help, though no fire was burning in her attic. Instead, they covered the hole in her house with a tarp and put an additional smoke alarm in the attic to make sure another fire didn't start – free of charge.

It's for that reason she's choosing to look on the bright side.

"You know, there is a positive side to it," Sue said. "That's what I believe. And I think we can see more positive than negative."

Sue's internet and landline phone were taken out by the strike, so she can't file an insurance claim until it is restored. She said she's also undergoing major surgery in the next two weeks, so she can't do many repairs herself at just over seventy years old.

She says countless neighbors have come to her home to see what they can do to help, and her neighbor's tarp is on the side of her house now.

"This is a good neighborhood. And I appreciate the neighbors, I really do," Sue said.

