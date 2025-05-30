Violent sex offender with lengthy criminal history arrested with children in home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A convicted sex offender with a lengthy and violent criminal history was arrested at a Colorado Springs home with several children inside.

KRDO13 Investigates previously dug into a myriad of charges David Dean has faced.

Last year, Dean was arrested for exposing himself to children at a local park. That’s the sixth time he was charged with indecent exposure in Colorado.

Dean has also spent time in prison for threatening someone with a gun and assaulting a police officer.

Neighbors say they want to know why the man was out of jail.

They say that where they live is an ordinarily quiet neighborhood, but on Thursday night, police and SWAT teams swarmed a home on East Moreno Avenue.

Neighbors say officers used a bullhorn, drones, bullets to smash the windows, and tear gas to finally lure David Dean out.

He’s been released from jail multiple times, paying as much as $50,000 bond. In some of his other cases, he allegedly swung a knife at a person and fired shots at another. Neighbors are saying enough is enough.

Officials tell us bond for those previous cases was in line with the recommended amount.

Dean went in front of a judge on Friday for failure to register as a sex offender.

David Dean is currently being held in the El Paso County jail without bond.

