Pueblo Co. deemed sanctuary city by Trump administration; El Paso Co. dropped from the list

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County is one of the many counties in the country earmarked by the Trump administration as a sanctuary county.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released a full list of locations that they say are "deliberately and shamefully obstructing the enforcement of federal immigration laws, endangering American communities."

DHS says they identified the locations based on factors like federal law enforcement, information restrictions, and legal protections for illegal aliens.

As of early Friday morning, El Paso County was on the list, but was quickly removed just hours later. Sheriff Joseph Roybal has frequently reiterated that he wants to be able to work closer with ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement). His office has also recently started identifying and publishing the names of people who have been arrested for crimes and handed over to ICE.

DHS says the locations on their list must revise their policies to adhere to federal immigration laws.

Here is the locations in Colorado that are declared sanctuary locations:

State

Self-Identification as a State Sanctuary Jurisdiction

Counties

Adams County

Arapahoe County

Baca County

Bent County

Boulder County

Broomfield County

Chaffee County

Cheyenne County

Clear Creek County

Conejos County

Costilla County

Custer County

Denver County

Eagle County

Garfield County

Gilpin County

Gunnison County

Huerfano County

Jefferson County

Kiowa County

Kit Carson County

La Plata County

Lake County

Larimer County

Las Animas County

Lincoln County

Logan County

Morgan County

Otero County

Park County

Pitkin County

Prowers County

Pueblo County

Rio Grande County

Saguache County

San Miguel County

Summit County

Washington County

Yuma County

Cities

Boulder

City of Durango

City of Fort Collins

Denver

Lafayette

Lakewood

Longmont

Northglenn

Town of Avon

Town of Basalt

Town of Carbondale

Town of Dillon

Town of Eagle

Town of Vail

Local officials are reacting to the list, and their statements can be found below:

“Douglas, Garfield and other counties have passed resolutions to be a Non Sanctuary County. Federal law supersedes state law. Governor Polis has repeatedly claimed we are not a sanctuary state. However, we have Denver as an example of what a sanctuary city looks like. My responsibility is to the legal citizens of Pueblo County. We cannot afford to be Denver. We must support our citizens first. We cannot afford to lose current or future federal support. I am not wiling to lose millions of dollars Pueblo County needs.” - Commissioner Paula McPheeters, Pueblo County Commissioner, District 2

“Pueblo County is not, and has never been, a sanctuary jurisdiction under the definition outlined in the recent Executive Order. We do not, and will not, protect dangerous individuals from facing legal consequences, and we stand firmly with our law enforcement agencies in keeping our community safe. At the same time, we must reject the false choice between public safety and supporting our immigrant community. Immigrants in Pueblo are our neighbors, our coworkers, and a vital part of our local economy. They play a large part in our proud history and I will continue to stand with immigrants for equal treatment under the law.” -Commissioner Miles Lucero, Pueblo County Commissioner, District 1

“There is no daylight between President Trump and El Paso County on our efforts to combat illegal immigration and hold criminals accountable in the Pikes Peak region. Coloradans are suffering from the failures of Biden’s open border policies, as well as sanctuary laws enacted by Governor Polis and his allies in the legislature. We are grateful for the amended designation. The record now reflects the truth: Congressman Crank, Congresswoman Boebert, Sheriff Roybal, and the El Paso County Commissioners are deeply committed to the safety and well-being of the citizens who work, live, worship, and raise their families in the Pikes Peak region. We are working to reverse Colorado’s sanctuary laws, and we are fully collaborating with ICE Officials, as state statute allows. Together, we have provided testimony, called attention to the rising crime rate, and fortified El Paso County as an anti-sanctuary. Let us be clear, we will not pander to Denver politicians, whose political agenda has made Colorado less safe for everyone.”

-Joint statement by Congressman Jeff Crank, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, Sheriff Joe Roybal, and El Paso County Commissioners Carrie Geitner, Holly Williams, Bill Wysong, Cory Applegate, and Cami Bremer