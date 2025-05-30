Police: Man assaults, threatens Colorado Springs store owner after being caught shoplifting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police are searching for a suspect they say assaulted and threatened to shoot a store owner after being caught shoplifting.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were sent to reports of a burglary in progress at around 11:45 a.m. on May 30 on the 3800 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue.

CSPD says an investigation revealed that a male suspect had been caught shoplifting by the store owner, but when the owner confronted him, the suspect assaulted the businessowner and threatened to shoot him.

Police say despite the threat, no weapons were pulled out during the incident.

CSPD said the man fled on foot, and has not been caught. The department is continuing to investigate, and asks that anyone with information contacts the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.

