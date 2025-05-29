Pueblo officials seeking input on Pueblo City Park and Arkansas River Corridor plans

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Pueblo Parks and Recreation Department, as well as the Pueblo Conservancy District, want residents' input on the Pueblo City Park and Arkansas River Corridor plans.

“The public’s input is important to us throughout the process, and we hope interested residents, community groups and more come give us feedback about initial focus areas in the Arkansas River Corridor Master Plan,” said Director of Pueblo Parks and Recreation Steven Meier in a release.

A questionnaire for input can be found by clicking here. There will also be an open house where people can make their voices heard on Thursday, June 5 at 4 p.m. at the City Park Administration Office in the George Williams Pavilion at 801 Goodnight Ave.

According to city officials, they have identified 12 project goals:

Enhance the corridor for recreation use

Improve the auto and pedestrian access and circulation related to City Park

Identify and design City Park and river corridor improvements

Improve trail access and circulation for pedestrian and bicycle use

Improved water quality and wildlife habitat in the river corridor

Identify opportunities for art, culture, and learning in the park and river corridor

Identify gaps in the trail system and create new linkages to adjacent neighborhoods

Create rest stations and overlooks along the trail with shade, seating, and information

Identify remaining river hazards that must be removed to enhance safety measures

Study abandoned railroad property to determine possible future use

Identify key access points and improvements and coordinate with the 2018 ARL Master Plan

Evaluate Runyon Lake area and consider recreation improvement

