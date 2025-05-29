‘Hamilton’ original Broadway cast reuniting for Tony Awards

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The cast of “Hamilton” sings about “The Room Where It Happens” and that will be New York’s Radio City Music Hall during the Tony Awards next week.

CBS and the Tony Awards announced Thursday that the original cast of the hit Broadway musical is reuniting to perform at the ceremony on June 8.

Those scheduled to participate include Carleigh Bettiol, Andrew Chappelle, Ariana DeBose, Alysha Deslorieux, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Sydney James Harcourt, Neil Haskell, Sasha Hutchings, Christopher Jackson, Thayne Jasperson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Stephanie Klemons, Morgan Marcell, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Javier Muñoz, Leslie Odom, Jr., Okieriete Onaodowan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Phillipa Soo, Seth Stewart, Betsy Struxness, Ephraim Sykes and Voltaire Wade-Greene.

“This special reunion celebrates the extraordinary legacy of “Hamilton,” marking 10 years since it first took Broadway by storm and redefined the cultural landscape,” CBS said in a press release. The musical has won 11 Tony Awards.

“Hamilton” creator and star Miranda shared the Broadway show’s official social media account’s post about the event, captioned: “We’re running it back, @TonyAwards!”

The 78th Annual Tony Awards, hosted “Wicked” film star and Tony, Grammy and Emmy award winner Cynthia Erivo, will be broadcast live on Sunday, June 8 at 8 p.m. ET on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ in the US.

