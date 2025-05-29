Consumers could see striking grocery workers again in southern Colorado as early as Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Southern Colorado consumers could see striking grocery workers again as early as Tuesday, this time over negotiations between union members and Safeway.

Since October of last year, UFCW Local 7 has been bargaining with Safeway and Albertsons.

The union holds 65 contracts with Safeways and Albertsons across Colorado, with negotiations for most of those contracts having been the works for the past eight months.

Kim Cordova with Local 7 said Safeway-Albertson's reached an extension agreement with the union while they were striking with King Soopers.

Cordova added that last year's failed merger between King Soopers and Safeway is now affecting the employees, and claims workers are now facing unfair labor practices, unlawful behavior and regressive bargaining.

"This year, that retro pay would be guaranteed, as well as the money that we need for pension and health care. Their proposals now, they've regressed, and they are proposing not to give retro pay and much-needed money and funding to our benefit plans," said Cordova.

The union has a meeting with Safeway on June 2, but plans on continuing with voting through June 4.

If the union members vote to authorize a strike, we'll see them at the picket lines within 72 hours of the strike vote – which could be as early as Tuesday. This will affect stores in Fountain and Pueblo, as well as the Denver Metro area.

KRDO13 reached out to Albertsons and Safeway about the union's accusations and potential strike, who sent back a statement that read in part:

"We respect the rights of workers to engage in collective bargaining and are negotiating in good faith to reach an agreement that is fair to our employees, good for our customers and allows our company to remain competitive."

