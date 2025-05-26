Victim assaulted in Memorial Park for filming car group driving recklessly

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for a group of car enthusiasts after they say they assaulted a bystander over the weekend for filming them driving erratically.

CSPD says that on Sunday, May 25, 2025, a group of car enthusiasts gathered in Memorial Park and were driving recklessly in the parking lot and roadways. A citizen not involved with the group began recording them. That's when members of the group approached the citizen, upset by their recording, and assaulted them.

They say that other people in the park came and helped the victim. The car group fled as police arrived in the area. The victim was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The suspects have not been identified at this time.

CSPD says that these car groups continue to gather and engage in dangerous driving behaviors, interfering with the enjoyment of parks and other venues by others.

Anyone with information regarding this assault or car groups is encouraged to call CSPD.