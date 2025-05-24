X temporarily down for thousands of users

By Auzinea Bacon, CNN

(CNN) — Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, was briefly inaccessible for thousands of US users early Saturday, according to Downdetector.com, which tracks internet disruptions.

The site appears to have resolved the outage, as DownDetector reports are down to 690 as of 11:30 a.m. ET.

Users in the United States began reporting issues on DownDetector at about 8 a.m. ET on Saturday. By 8:26 a.m. ET, more than 25,000 US users reported issues with the X platform on the mobile app and website. Users also reported issues with the server connection.

More than 11,000 users in the United Kingdom and hundreds in other countries have also reported issues.

DownDetector tracks user-reported issues, so the numbers may not reflect the full scale of X’s outage.

Problems accessing X on Friday stemmed from a data center outage, according to a post by X’s engineering team on Friday at 8:03 p.m. ET. Tech magazine Wired reported there was a fire at a data center leased by X in Hillsboro, Oregon, on Thursday morning.

According to Downdetector, users began experiencing issues on Thursday at about 2:00 p.m. ET. According to the X developer platform, there was a site-wide outage from Thursday to Friday that has been “resolved.” But logins with X began experiencing “degraded performance” on Friday and the “incident is ongoing.”

“Our team is working 24/7 to resolve this. Thanks for your patience — updates soon,” X wrote in the post.

“Back to spending 24/7 at work and sleeping in conference/server/factory rooms. I must be super focused on X/xAI and Tesla (plus Starship launch next week), as we have critical technologies rolling out,” Elon Musk, who acquired the platform in 2022, wrote in response to a post on X Saturday morning which said the outages may stem from the data center fire. “As evidenced by the X uptime issues this week, major operational improvements need to be made. The failover redundancy should have worked, but did not.”

X did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

In late March, X experienced a widespread outage that was due to a “massive cyberattack,” according to Musk.

X said in 2024 that the site averages about 250 million daily active users. Musk announced on March 28 that he sold X to xAI, his artificial intelligence start-up.

