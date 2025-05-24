Uber drivers react to Gov. Polis vetoing rideshare safety bill

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Uber and Lyft drivers are excited because on Friday, Governor Jared Polis vetoed a bill with bipartisan support that would have required background checks every six months for rideshare drivers for companies like Lyft and Uber.

Peter Teehan has been an Uber driver for nearly a decade and has been following this bill since it was first introduced, and said he's relieved it didn't pass.

Teehan said he understands the reason behind the bill but feels that there should've been some changes.

"The bill needs to be revisited. I like the structure. Is just a bit too demanding," said Teehan.

House Bill 1291 would've required in-vehicle cameras that drivers or passengers could request to turn on, and would have banned drivers who had been convicted of certain sexual or violent offenses from driving.

Uber previously said that if passed, the bill could force them to leave Colorado.

That's when Teehan started to look for a backup plan.

"Form an LLC. I was going to do a, like a private transport, if you will, and kind of build my own clientele, shuttling people to and from where they need to go," said Teehan.

Governor Polis explained his reason for his veto: he had concerns of unclear language on audio-video recording rules, and unreasonable timelines to get the systems into cars.

Teehan said he would like to see communication between state leaders and rideshare drivers so that there can be a bill that protects drivers and riders.

"Come together with some sort of town hall where we could collaborate and try and get something going that does protect the driver, does protect the passenger, and provide an experience overall for everyone," said Teehan.