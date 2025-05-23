Legendary Brazilian photographer Sebastião Salgado dead at 81

By Max Saltman, CNN

(CNN) — Brazilian photographer Sebastião Salgado has died at age 81, according to CNN Brasil citing his nonprofit Instituto Terra.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Sebastião Salgado, our founder, mentor, and eternal source of inspiration,” Instituto Terra said in a post on Instagram.

“Sebastião was much more than one of the greatest photographers of our time,” the post continued. “Alongside his life partner, Lélia Deluiz Wanick Salgado, he sowed hope where there was devastation and brought to life the belief that environmental restoration is also a profound act of love for humanity.”

