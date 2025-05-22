The Pueblo County baseball team enters the 4A state tournament as the top seed

Pueblo County has unfinished business. After coming up just short in last year's state championship game, they've stormed back with a 23 and two record and the top seed in class 4A. And now they've got another crack at a state title, "Shoot, since I was little. I mean, that's what you want. Playing the big game. You know, get back at it. Especially after last year. I mean, this is this is why you play the game," says Cohen Glenn.

Cole Barger adds, "Since the first pitch that we threw against Severence, actually at our first game of the year till now, I think it's just been burning all year and I think it's getting real hot just right now."

County is led by six seniors, code name S-T-SIX. "It's senior team six on the Pueblo County baseball team. "It's kind of like a family with us seniors. This ST-SIX little group, it's like us against the world. And no one can get in between that," says Patrick Noga. And the motto os S-T-SIX, "One thing we always say is horses come home. All horses come home," says Noga.

Barger explains the meaning, "I'm not sure what it means, but he just he lives. He lives by it."

"It's just something that Pat kept saying from freshman year. It's just his little catchphrase he says. I'm not really sure," says Jayden Trujillo. Noga adds , "You can go through the worst things and come out on top. And that's how I look at it."

For these horses or Hornets, home means a state championship and the seniors will graduate a week before the state championship game, "I'm not thinking about graduation, just the fact that everyone graduates. But only one team wins the state championship," says Johan Chavira.

Julian Reyes adds, "School is the hardest part about graduation. Graduations is just the ceremony. I got all of the hard part done with, you know, right now, I'm just got my mind focused on winning the state championship."