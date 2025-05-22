Novak Djokovic wins first match on clay since Paris Olympics to reach Geneva Open quarterfinals

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Novak Djokovic earned his first clay-court victory of the 2025 season, defeating Hungary’s Márton Fucsovics 6-2, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Geneva Open.

It was Djokovic’s first win on clay since he secured gold at the Paris Olympics in August to complete the career singles Golden Slam: winning all four grand slam singles events and the Olympic singles gold medal.

The Serbian star was dominant throughout – never facing a break point – and his performance was a stark improvement on recent first-round exits in Monte-Carlo and Madrid.

“My first win this season on clay, obviously it’s great to break the ice in a way,” Djokovic said in his on-court interview. “It’s a very demanding surface. “We all know how tricky it is to play on clay, compared to the other surfaces you always have to expect an extra one or two shots, balls coming back.

“Here there is a bit more altitude so it helps in you have a good serve, and today, I think that was my strongest shot. I had a very high percentage of first serves, a lot of free points on the first serve when I needed to get myself out of trouble.

“It makes life on court a bit easier. Very glad to be able to play the best tennis when it was most needed. All the way through ‘til the last moment I was quite focused and pleased with my level of tennis. Hopefully, that can continue tomorrow.”

The 24-time grand slam singles champion, who turned 38 on Thursday, is still bidding to win his 100th ATP title.

Djokovic, who parted ways with coach Andy Murray last week, came into Geneva on a three-match losing streak after defeat in the final of the Miami Open, and those first-round losses in Monte-Carlo and Madrid.

The No. 2 seed in Geneva, Djokovic will face Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi – the man who beat him in Madrid – on Thursday for a place in the semifinals.

The victory, but more so his vastly improved performance, will likely be of great relief to Djokovic ahead of the French Open, which begins on Sunday, as the Serb aims to win a coveted 25th grand slam singles title.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.