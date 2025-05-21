Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs Police Department releases identity of dirt bike rider who died in crash

File photo
CSPD
File photo
By
New
Published 11:57 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the identity of a dirt bike rider who died in a crash last week.

Police say Kaylon Thomas, age 36, was riding a dirt bike on May 12 when it crashed off Florence Avenue.

Police say Thomas was given aid and taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries. CSPD says they believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.

The department says this was the 11th traffic fatality this year.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.