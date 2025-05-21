Colorado Springs Police Department releases identity of dirt bike rider who died in crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the identity of a dirt bike rider who died in a crash last week.

Police say Kaylon Thomas, age 36, was riding a dirt bike on May 12 when it crashed off Florence Avenue.

Police say Thomas was given aid and taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries. CSPD says they believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.

The department says this was the 11th traffic fatality this year.