CMZoo tree kangaroo recognized in international contest, promoting vital conservation efforts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – It's World Tree Kangaroo day, and the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) is celebrating one of its own tree kangaroos who recently received international recognition!

According to CMZoo, Som, a Matschie’s tree kangaroo, was named Judge’s Choice for "Extra Tree-mendous Talent” in the 2025 International Tree Kangaroo Crunch-a-Thon.

The global competition is hosted by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) Tree Kangaroo SAFE (Saving Animals From Extinction) program, and aims to spread awareness on vital conservation efforts for the endangered species.

Matschie’s tree kangaroos are listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). According to CMZoo, fewer than 2,500 Matschie’s tree kangaroos remain in the wild, living only on the Huon Peninsula of Papua New Guinea. Their numbers are threatened by habitat loss due to logging and mining.

Som, who has called CMZoo home since September 2023, is part of the Matschie’s Tree Kangaroo Species Survival Plan (SSP), a program that provides care for kangaroos not currently involved in breeding.

Zoo officials say that while Som is not part of an active breeding effort, she plays a key role in educating the public about her species and bringing attention to essential conservation efforts – including through this new recognition.

Take a look (and a listen) to Som's award-winning crunch above!

