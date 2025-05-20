5 things to know for May 20: Russia-Ukraine, Israel, Congresswoman charged, AI regulations, Abandoned chicks

By Andrew Torgan, CNN

(CNN) — Can I tell you how to get to “Sesame Street”? You bet! The longstanding children’s program is moving out of the Max district and into the Netflix neighborhood. Although President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order directing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to end federal funding for PBS and NPR, kids without access to streaming services will still be able to see Elmo, Cookie Monster and Oscar the Grouch for free on PBS.

President Trump spent two hours on the phone with Vladimir Putin on Monday, hoping to learn when the Russian leader was going to end his war in Ukraine. However, no timeline was offered. Afterward, Trump posted on social media that Kyiv and Moscow had agreed to “immediately start negotiations” toward a ceasefire — although a Kremlin spokesperson said Trump and Putin did not discuss a timeframe for a possible truce. Despite Trump’s repeated assertions during his presidential campaign that he could end the war “in 24 hours,” he is now backing away from a direct mediating role, saying that negotiating the conditions for a ceasefire would be left to Ukraine and Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who also spoke with Trump on Monday, said his goals were clear: full ceasefire without any conditions or preconditions, an exchange of prisoners and the return of Ukrainian children who were forcibly taken to Russia. Overnight, Ukraine and Russia accused each other of launching even more attack drones.

Canada, France and the United Kingdom are threatening to take “concrete actions” — including targeted sanctions — if Israel doesn’t stop its renewed military offensive in Gaza and continues to block humanitarian aid from entering the enclave. Since Israel launched the offensive in northern and southern Gaza over the weekend, more than 400 people have been killed and over 1,000 others injured, according to a CNN count of this week’s Palestinian Ministry of Health data. Amid this increased pressure from allies, Israel announced it would allow five trucks into Gaza. UN aid chief Tom Fletcher described the delivery as a “drop in the ocean of what is urgently needed.”

The Justice Department has charged Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver with assaulting federal law enforcement during a protest outside an ICE detention facility. On May 9, Reps. McIver, Bonnie Watson Coleman and Robert Menendez Jr. visited the facility in Newark, New Jersey, because they said it was not up to date on necessary permits. At the end of their visit, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka tried to join them and walked inside the facility’s gate. Federal agents told Baraka to leave, then began to detain him once he left the fenced-in area. When the lawmakers and other protesters tried to stop the arrest, pushing and shouting ensued. Baraka was handcuffed, taken into custody and charged with trespassing, but those charges were later dropped. It is unclear whether the DOJ will charge Coleman and Menendez Jr. as well.

One of the items in President Trump’s “one big, beautiful” agenda bill is sparking protests, and it involves the regulation of artificial intelligence. If passed, the rule would prohibit states from enforcing any law or regulation related to AI models, systems or automated decision systems for 10 years. In response, more than 100 organizations have signed a letter that was sent to members of Congress calling the AI preemption provision “a dangerous giveaway to Big Tech CEOs.” “This moratorium would mean that even if a company deliberately designs an algorithm that causes foreseeable harm — regardless of how intentional or egregious the misconduct or how devastating the consequences — the company making or using that bad tech would be unaccountable to lawmakers and the public,” the letter, provided exclusively to CNN ahead of its release, stated.

Thousands of chicks have died after they were left for days without food or water inside an abandoned postal truck. The reason why a truck filled with live birds was left unattended at a Delaware mail distribution center is under investigation. It’s also unknown why the USPS didn’t complete the delivery to the recipients who ordered the birds and were likely equipped to care for them. In the meantime, a local animal shelter has spent more than two weeks desperately trying to nurse and re-home the estimated 2,000 chicks who managed to survive the ordeal. Pennsylvania-based Freedom Ranger Hatchery raised the chicks for their weekly distribution to clients across the country, and due to biosecurity concerns, cannot take the chicks back.

WNBA launches probe into hate speech

Racial slurs were allegedly directed at Angel Reese during the Chicago Sky’s loss to the Indiana Fever on Saturday, and now the league is investigating. “The WNBA strongly condemns racism, hate and discrimination in all forms — they have no place in our league or in society,” the league said in a statement.

‘Dilbert’ creator reveals cancer diagnosis

A day after former President Joe Biden announced that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, artist/podcaster Scott Adams said he has it too. “I also have prostate cancer that has also spread to my bones,” Adams said on his YouTube show, “Real Coffee with Scott Adams.”

There’s a new ‘American Idol’

The long-running singing competition crowned a new winner on Sunday after receiving 26 million fan votes — the most since the show moved from Fox to ABC in 2018.

Who can believe it?

Zak Starkey and The Who have parted ways for the second time in a month. Although guitarist Pete Townshend implied in his statement that the split was mutual, Starkey claimed he had been “fired” from the legendary rock band.

Denzel Washington gets a surprise at Cannes

The two-time Academy Award-winning actor was surprised with an honorary Palme d’Or right before the screening of “Highest 2 Lowest,” his new film with long-time collaborator Spike Lee.

20,000

That’s how many National Guard members the Department of Homeland Security has requested to help with immigration enforcement.

“We are witnessing a dangerous precedent: the transformation of an independent regulator into an instrument of political censorship.”

— FCC commissioner Anna Gomez, who was appointed by then-President Biden in 2023, on how the agency is being “weaponized to chill speech and to punish the press.”

A webcam recently captured columns of incandescent lava spewing from the Kanlaon Volcano in the Philippines during a “moderately explosive eruption.”

