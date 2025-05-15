CSFD working house fire on Tejon Street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Fire Department crews responded to a house fire at 1911 North Tejon Street at approximately 7:16 a.m. the morning of May 15, 2025.

According to CSFD's X page, the fire is under control and appears to have started in the backyard of the home. Investigators are responding to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

CSFD Captain J.J. Halsey tells KRDO13 that there were chickens in the backyard of the home, and that they believe some baby chicks died as a result of the fire. Halsey says that if crews had not acted as rapidly as they did, the heavy winds could have made the problem much bigger.

Residents will be displaced by this fire, but CSFD has not confirmed how many at this time.