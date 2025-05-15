A mom is accused of buying ammunition and tactical gear for her son, who authorities say was planning ‘mass targeted violence’ at a Texas school

By Dalia Faheid, CNN

(CNN) — A Texas mother is accused of buying ammunition and tactical gear for her son, who investigators say was planning “mass targeted violence” at a San Antonio school, according to an arrest affidavit.

Ashley Pardo, 33, was arrested Monday and charged with aiding in commission of terrorism. Authorities say she provided her son material support and resources with the knowledge they would be used to plan and carry out an attack. The alleged plot placed Jeremiah Rhodes Middle School “in further fear of serious bodily injury,” according to a Bexar County arrest affidavit obtained by CNN affiliate KSAT.

Despite being contacted by local law enforcement, child protective services and school personnel – and knowing about her son’s desire to “commit acts of mass violence” – Pardo told the school she was not concerned about his behavior, the affidavit says. Authorities say she purchased tactical gear, ammunition and supplies for her son in exchange for babysitting his younger siblings. She “intentionally and knowingly aided” her son, the affidavit states.

“The Defendant’s refusal to see [her son’s] concerning behavior and her assistance in gathering items for him that have been found to have been used in other acts of mass targeted violence, it is believed she is facilitating the [boy’s] desire to carry out his threats,” authorities said in the affidavit.

Pardo’s bond was set at $75,000 and she was released from Bexar County Jail Tuesday after posting bail, county records show. Her next court appearance is set for July 17. She has requested a court-appointed attorney.

CNN has reached out to Pardo and the public defender’s office for comment.

According to the affidavit, on May 12, the boy went to school “wearing a mask, camouflage jacket and tactical pants,” then left shortly afterwards. When authorities were unable to locate him, school officials feared he might return to carry out an attack, the affidavit says. Extra security was put in place, including deploying additional police officers and sweeping the campus for potential devices, authorities said.

The student was later detained off-campus, the school said in a Monday letter to parents. CNN has reached out to the San Antonio Police Department for more information.

“Please know we take all potential threats seriously and act immediately to protect everyone in our care,” the school’s principal said in the letter. “We will always remain vigilant to ensure our learning and working environment is safe and secure. Student safety is a top priority at SAISD schools, and we want to keep families informed of situations as soon as we are able.”

The affidavit says on Monday, the student’s grandmother reported to San Antonio police that she found troubling items in her home in her grandson’s bedroom. According to the affidavit, the grandmother learned the previous day that Pardo gave him ammunition. She told authorities Pardo had taken him to a local surplus store and bought him tactical gear including magazines, a tactical vest capable of concealing ballistic plates, a tactical helmet and army clothing.

She also found magazines loaded with live ammunition, along with a homemade explosive device made from a mortar-style firework, according to the affidavit. Written on the device was “For Brenton Tarrant,” a white supremacist who shot and killed 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand in 2019. Authorities said it also included the phrase “14 words” and multiple “SS” symbols, all linked to white supremacist ideology.

The boy’s grandmother also found a handwritten note with what appeared to be the names of mass shooters and the number of victims from each shooting, the affidavit said. On Monday morning, before going to school, he told her he was “going to be famous” and referenced “14 words,” the affidavit said.

This was not the first time school officials had been concerned with the boy’s behavior.

In January, school staff found concerning drawings from the student that included a map labeled “suicide route,” the school’s name written with a rifle, and several timestamps, according to the affidavit. When questioned, the student “described a fascination with past mass shooters, including their manifestos,” the affidavit said.

About a month ago, the boy was suspended for using a school-issued computer to research the New Zealand mosque shootings, according to the affidavit.

“It has been expressed to the Defendant the concerns of her child’s expression and desire to commit acts of mass violence,” the affidavit said about Pardo. “The Defendant expressed to the school her support of [her son’s] violent expressions and drawings and does not feel concerned for his behavior.”

The student attended an alternative school in April, according to the affidavit. When he returned to Rhodes Middle School in May, officials implemented a security plan due to ongoing concerns about potential targeted violence, the affidavit states.

CNN has reached out to the school and the San Antonio Independent School District for comment.

