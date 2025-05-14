The CSCS girls soccer team in Class 2A quarterfinal action
The Colorado Springs Christian School took on Loveland Classical in the Class 2A quarterfinal on Wednesday. The Lions lost 5-4.
The Colorado Springs Christian School took on Loveland Classical in the Class 2A quarterfinal on Wednesday. The Lions lost 5-4.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.