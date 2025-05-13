Manitou Springs classes continue to face closures as students await news on when they can return

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Manitou Springs School District 14 just announced classes will be cancelled tomorrow due to the water crisis.

Meanwhile, neighbors are finding ways to keep cool and stay hydrated amid the water emergency; some businesses voluntarily shut their doors on Tuesday or cut their time short. Many kids took advantage of the time out of school, splashing in the water or stocking up on water with family.

KRDO13 spoke to students who were saddened that school was out, since they have a big choir concert planned for Wednesday.

"I really hope we get to go to school tomorrow, because otherwise our concert is going to be canceled," explained Sophia, a 6th grader.

The district later announced that school is canceled on Wednesday, and it's unclear when they will open back up. So while Sophia may not be able to sing, she's learning a thing or two about conservation.

"I don't like not being able to shower," shared Sophia.

But her family stocked up on gallons of water, and she says they'll be taking "speed showers."

The district says AP testing will take place as scheduled.

Water restrictions for the entire city are expected to stay in place through the rest of the week.