Police looking for suspects after two rob Colorado Springs convenience store in face paint

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police are on the lookout for a man and a woman they say robbed a convenience store on the east side of the city with their faces covered in paint, claiming to be armed.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), on Monday, May 12 at around 5:15 a.m., officers received a report of a robbery in progress at a convenience store off South Hancock Avenue, near Memorial Park.

When officers arrived, they learned that two people – a Hispanic man and a Caucasian woman – had walked into the store with their faces covered in white and yellow paint and given the store clerk a note demanding money and merchandise. Both suspects claimed they were armed.

The two left the convenience store with an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise, and fled the store in a tan or gold minivan that was waiting outside the store, CSPD said.

Police say no one was injured during the robbery, and are now attempting to track down the suspects responsible. At the time of publication, CSPD has not yet provided a suspect description.

Anyone with any information on the robbery is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

