Fresh round of US-Iran talks underway in Oman as two sides try to overcome deep divisions

(CNN) — A fourth round of talks between the US and Iran on Tehran’s nuclear program have begun in Oman, according to Iranian state media, with the two sides aiming to overcome divisions that could scupper the tentative negotiations.

The talks, held indirectly, are the latest between the two countries, and are aimed at addressing Tehran’s nuclear program and lifting sanctions.

The Iranian delegation is led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who said before the talks got underway that the US side “holds contradictory positions which is one of the issues in our negotiations.”

“We have been clear about our boundaries,” Araghchi added, according to the Fars news agency.

Iranian officials told CNN on Saturday that recent talks with the US were “not genuine” from the American side. The Iranian source also reiterated that allowing uranium enrichment on Iranian soil is Iran’s “definite red line” in the negotiations.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff, who has been heading the American side, warned that if talks were not productive, “then they won’t continue and we’ll have to take a different route.”

Speaking to Breitbart, Witkoff outlined the US’ expectations for the talks, including on the country’s uranium enrichment program. “An enrichment program can never exist in the state of Iran ever again. That’s our red line. No enrichment,” he said.

Iran has said it will not surrender its capability to enrich uranium. The country has long insisted it does not want a nuclear weapon and that its program is for energy purposes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

