Man who crashed car through Jennifer Aniston’s gate facing felony stalking and vandalism charges

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday that they have filed felony charges against a man who drove a car through the front gate of a home in Bel Air, California that online records indicate belongs to Jennifer Aniston.

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, who the DA’s office identified as the man involved in the incident in a news release, has been charged with one count of felony stalking and one count of felony vandalism with an “aggravating circumstance of the threat of great bodily harm.”

Carwyle is set to be arraigned in a Los Angeles courthouse on Thursday and, according to the DA’s office, prosecutors plan to request his bail be set at $150,000.

If convicted, he faces three years in state prison.

He is accused of “repeatedly harassing the victim” – who a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation confirmed to CNN is the “Friends” actress – between 2023 and 2025 by “sending her unwanted social media, voicemail, and email messages.”

On Tuesday, Carwyle “ran his vehicle through the gate” of the residence located in Bel Air, an affluent Los Angeles neighborhood, at around 12:20 p.m. PT, officer Jeff Lee, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department, told CNN at the time.

A security guard on the premises “held the suspect” until LAPD officers arrived and Carwyle was taken into custody without incident, Lee said.

Officer David Cuellar later told CNN that the home’s owner “was at home at the time of the incident.”

The DA’s office said on Wednesday that the crash caused “substantial damage” to the gate.

Attorney information for Carwyle is not listed in Los Angeles County criminal court online records.

CNN has reached out to Aniston’s representative for comment.

“Stalking is a crime that can quickly escalate from harassment to dangerous, violent actions, threatening the safety of victims and our communities,” District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a statement on Wednesday. “My office is committed to aggressively prosecuting those who stalk and terrorize others, ensuring they are held accountable.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Josh Campbell and Cindy Von Quednow contributed to this report.