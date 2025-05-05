WATCH: Colorado fire departments help rescue goslings, ducklings and kitten from storm drains

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KRDO) – Springtime doesn't only bring rain showers and flowers, it also brings a busy season for one unexpected group: animal rescuers!

The Grand Junction Fire Department (GJFD) says it's officially "duck rescue season." During springtime, wildlife is on the move – meaning it's much more likely for animals to get stuck in dangerous spots like storm drains.

On May 3, a crew with Denver's West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR) was flagged down by a good Samaritan, who reported seeing five goslings fall through a sewer grate into a storm drain.

WMFR firefighters didn't hesitate to climb down into the drain, lifting the five birds out and returning them to their mother – who the department said was "anxiously waiting nearby."

Courtesy: West Metro Fire District

Courtesy: West Metro Fire District

Less than 24 hours later, the Grand Junction Fire Department received a report that several ducklings had fallen through a sewer grate. Thanks to "quick thinking and careful teamwork," a crew was able to recover the birds and safely reunite them with their mother nearby, GJFD said.

The department shared video of Monday's rescue on social media:

Courtesy: Grand Junction Fire Department

But the Grand Junction crew's animal rescues don't end there! Just a day later, GCFD responded to a report of a kitten that had found itself stuck deep in a storm drain.

Thanks to a joint effort between GJFD and Grand Junction Police Department Animal Control, the little kitten was safely retrieved and is now out of harm’s way.

Courtesy: Grand Junction Fire Department

"It’s moments like these that show the strength of our community and the power of teamwork. Whether it’s people or pets, we’re always ready to help," GJFD wrote in a Facebook post.



Courtesy: Grand Junction Fire Department

The department said as springtime begins, animal rescues like these are more likely. They urge anyone who sees or hears signs of an animal in distress – especially in areas near storm drains or culverts – to contact their local fire department right away.

"We’re here to help ALL members of our community—even the fluffy, feathered kind!" GJFD said.

