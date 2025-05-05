Rihanna reveals third pregnancy at the Met Gala

By Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

(CNN) — After revealing her second pregnancy in dramatic fashion during her 2023 halftime Super Bowl performance, Rihanna has followed up by debuting her third on the Met Gala red carpet.

The last attendee to arrive at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sunday evening, the star wore a pinstripe Marc Jacobs ensemble, accentuating her baby bump, with a polkadot cravat and oversized hat.

Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement came on an historic evening, co-chaired by her partner A$AP Rocky, that celebrated exuberant Black style and dandyism. The evening’s theme was inspired by the Met’s accompanying Costume Institute exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

A$AP Rocky arrived hours earlier wearing a self-designed outfit that he told Vogue was “a bit of Harlem Nights,” referencing Eddie Murphy’s classic 1989 crime comedy movie. He accessorized with an umbrella and red-soled Christian Louboutin shoes. The singer and rapper have two sons together.

Earlier in the day, the Barbadian singer was photographed walking around New York in the rain in a gray-blue cropped top and skirt set with a fur stole and 1920s-style cloche hat with a visible bump, igniting conversation online.

On the Met Gala red carpet, A$AP Rocky confirmed the news to Reuters, saying “it feels amazing” to reveal Rihanna’s pregnancy at the event. CNN has reached out to Rihanna’s representatives.

Rihanna wasn’t the only celebrity with a pregnancy reveal on the red carpet, with model Karlie Kloss appearing in a black buttoned jacket with high lapels — her first appearance since announcing her third child in March.

The Met Gala red carpet has become a popular place for pregnancy reveals, with model Adwoa Aboah doing so last year in a ruffled red two-piece set, and tennis star Serena Williams and Kloss (again) the year prior.

“There’s three of us here,” Wiliams told La La Anthony during Vogue’s live red carpet show in 2023. “I can stop hiding now,” she added.

That same year, Rihanna shut down the Karl Lagerfeld tribute-themed Met Gala, arriving last in an all-white Valentino gown and hooded coat adorned with a camellia flower motif, which she took off to reveal her growing baby bump.

The singer and Fenty Beauty founder is widely credited for her influence on celebrity maternity style thanks to her daring looks throughout both of her pregnancies, from a third-trimester sheer skirt over a thong to Dior’s Fall-Winter 2022 show, to a green and purple metallic fringe set by The Atitco to a Fenty Beauty event.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, ‘There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle.’ I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up,” she told Vogue for the magazine’s May 2022 cover. “I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”

The all-red unzipped flight suit, matching catsuit and sculpted leather corset — designed by Loewe under creative director Jonathan Anderson at the time — that she wore during her halftime Super Bowl performance in 2023 became immediately engrained in pop culture history.

