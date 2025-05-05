People close to the fan who fell onto field at PNC Park share positive update

By Jacob Lev and Homero De la Fuente, CNN

(CNN) — The fan who fell onto the field at PNC Park earlier this week, identified as Kavan Markwood, is “awake and continuing to work toward making his body stronger each day,” according to a post on social media from his girlfriend Alonna Brown.

An update was also posted to the family’s GoFundMe, which has raised more than $27,000 as of Saturday evening.

“At this time, he needs rest, peace, prayers, privacy, and all the positive thoughts and energy you can send as he continues on his journey,” Brown wrote. “Please keep Kavan in your thoughts.”

The family has not responded to CNN’s request for further information.

The incident happened during the seventh inning of Wednesday’s game between the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 20-year-old Markwood, fell from the right field wall onto the field and was listed in critical condition.

Players from both teams could be seen kneeling down, while others put their hands on their heads in concern for the injured fan.

The fall is being treated as accidental, police previously said.

“As of this morning, Kavan is awake, alert, and able to speak,” wrote Jennifer Phillips, who identified herself as Brown’s mother.

“After everything he’s been through since the accident on Wednesday night, this progress feels nothing short of miraculous. He still has a long road ahead of him but today brought a moment of hope that we’ve all been holding onto.”

When contacted by CNN, Brown confirmed that her mother, Jennifer, started the fundraising attempts for Markwood.

Markwood graduated from South Allegheny High School in 2022. The school, in a post sent to CNN, said he was the team MVP of the football team and earned first team All-Conference honors.

“Kavan is best known for his resilience, strength, and kindness. He is a friend to all – someone who lifts others up and faces challenges with courage and grace.”

Markwood played college football at Walsh University and Wheeling University.

“The Wheeling University Community is heartbroken to hear of the tragedy that occurred at PNC Park involving former Wheeling Football Player Kavan Markwood,” the school said in a statement Thursday. “Kavan is a valued member of our Cardinal family. He played on the Football team for the 2023 season after transferring from Walsh University. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kavan, his family, friends, and all his loved ones. The Cardinal family is praying for a full and speedy recovery.”

