National Mill Dog Rescue reports being in urgent need for food; Here’s how to help

PEYTON, Colo. (KRDO) - The National Mill Dog Rescue says they are in urgent need of dog food donations.

The National Mill Dog Rescue focuses on rescuing dogs from the breeding industry, most commonly puppy mills.

The rescue says their food supply is running low, and they are anticipating more dogs to come into their care.

The rescue has made donations easy, setting up an Amazon wishlist.

"Every donation makes a difference. Let’s make sure these deserving dogs continue to feel safe, full, and loved as they begin their new lives," wrote the group on Facebook.

You can purchase items from their wishlist by clicking here.