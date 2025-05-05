Boater found dead, tied to overturned bellyboat in tragic incident at Steamboat Lake State Park

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says a boater was found dead in a tragic incident.

On Saturday, May 3, CPW says they got a call about an overturned boat in the water. When they got there, they say they found an overturned inflatable float tube or "bellyboat," which they say is usually used for fishing.

According to park rangers, they found a person submerged underwater. CPW says they were secured to the boat with a safety strap, but they did not have a life vest on.

“The incident yesterday is tragic, and we extend our deepest sympathies to the victim's family and friends,” said David Goff, Park Ranger at Steamboat Lake State Park. “We continue to urge everyone to pay close attention to weather conditions and to wear a PFD while recreating on the water.”

The body was turned over to the local coroner's office, which will publicly identify the person and their cause of death.

According to CPW, the area saw strong wind gusts at the time of the reported incident.