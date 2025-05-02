Pueblo man charged with first-degree murder after assault victim dies from injuries

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – A Pueblo man initially charged with assault has now been charged with first-degree murder after a victim died from his injuries, police say.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers responded to a report of an assault in the 600 block of Main Street at around 8:30 p.m. on April 15.

When they arrived on scene, they located an unresponsive man, who was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

An investigation led police to arrest 42-year-old Ryan Ramos, who was charged with first degree assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a financial device, warrants for failure to appear and two counts of fugitive of justice.

Ten days after the assault was reported, on April 25, the victim died in the hospital as a result of his injuries – and Ramos' assault charge was upgraded to a charge for first degree murder.

The Pueblo County Coroner has not yet publicly identified the victim.

This is the fourth homicide in Pueblo in 2025, PPD said.

