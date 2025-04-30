Cheyenne Mountain Zoo introduces new penguin chick

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A tiny African penguin chick has made its grand debut, hatching at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on April 8, 2025.

The zoo said the chick will be an important ambassador for African penguins, as they are listed as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List. The number of wild breeding pairs has fallen below 10,000. If current trends continue, these birds could be extinct in the wild by 2035, according to the zoo.

The zoo said guests should keep an eye (and ear) out for the chick in the penguin building in Water's Edge Africa. While it's usually snuggled in the nest, guests might see it wriggle out or hear it peeping.