Skip to Content
News

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo introduces new penguin chick

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
By
today at 5:48 PM
Published 6:34 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A tiny African penguin chick has made its grand debut, hatching at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on April 8, 2025.

The zoo said the chick will be an important ambassador for African penguins, as they are listed as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List. The number of wild breeding pairs has fallen below 10,000. If current trends continue, these birds could be extinct in the wild by 2035, according to the zoo.

The zoo said guests should keep an eye (and ear) out for the chick in the penguin building in Water's Edge Africa. While it's usually snuggled in the nest, guests might see it wriggle out or hear it peeping.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.