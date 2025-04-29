Police investigate dangerous fireworks incident

By Courtney Green

EVANSVILLE, Indiana (WEVV) — Evansville police are investigating an incident where fireworks were launched at an elderly woman’s home on North Fares Avenue early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a report of criminal mischief after receiving multiple 911 calls.

The woman’s granddaughter was one of them who called 911, telling dispatchers she believed a bomb had been thrown through a window.

“Yeah, I need somebody here ASAP. They threw something at my grandma’s house. It was a bomb and it blew her whole… window out,” the granddaughter said during the call, obtained by 44News.

The victim was unable to provide a suspect description. A neighbor who also called 911 told dispatch they did not see the incident but said surveillance cameras across the street recorded it.

When officers arrived, they found multiple broken windows, burnt paper, and a white powder residue on the porch. Surveillance footage showed a dark-colored SUV circling the block once before stopping near the home. Someone inside the vehicle appeared to light a firework and shoot it toward the house before speeding off.

“Incredibly dangerous,” said Sgt. Anthony Aussieker, public information officer for the Evansville Police Department. “That was a large explosion. Should it have landed on something flammable — a curtain, a blanket, something like that — you have a fire hazard in a home. If it hit someone, especially a small child or a pet, it could have been devastating.”

Based on the evidence found and video, investigators believe the object thrown was a firework, not a bomb. No injuries were reported.

Evansville police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

“These types of investigations are not solved by themselves. We absolutely welcome any help we can get,” Aussieker said.

