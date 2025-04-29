Controversy arises surrounding Sunday’s DEA raid in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Tuesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office released a statement "condemning a False Narrative" about Sunday's massive DEA raid in Southeast Colorado Springs, and affirming Sheriff Joseph Roybal's intent to keep Colorado Springs safe and hold criminals accountable. The full statement can be read at the bottom of this article.

Just hours prior, the Colorado Springs People's Coalition scheduled an "emergency protest" condemning the "mass arrests" that took place on Sunday.

Protestors and citizens raised concerns regarding due process and the partnership between local and federal law enforcement.

"I am concerned about the transparency around this operation," Jessie Proffit with CSPC said. "We are here today to start a dialogue. We are going to be telling the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Hey, we want transparency. We want you to stop working with ICE."

The release read from CSPC as follows:

"The Colorado Springs People’s Coalition will host a rally outside of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to condemn the mass arrests that took place at the nightclub raid on April 27, 2025. We join the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition and other advocacy groups in demanding that local enforcement stop undermining constitutional rights and using public safety as an excuse to racially profile and detain members of our community without any criminal charges. We are proud to stand in solidarity with the immigrant community and unite against the dehumanization and intimidation of our neighbors."

The DEA says they detained over 100 undocumented immigrants during the raid. They have not provided more information about criminal charges filed against anyone detained. KRDO13 contacted the US District of Colorado DOJ and the US DOJ concerning any criminal charges filed after Sunday's raid, and they declined to comment.

KRDO13 also reached out to ICE to ask about due process for undocumented immigrants who were detained and to ask when they would be released. They did not get back to us at the time of publication.

One El Paso County Commissioner also offered his perspective, saying that local and federal law enforcement were upholding the law on Sunday morning.

"The key is they're upholding the law. That's what constitutionally our law enforcement is supposed to do is uphold the law," Bill Wysong, and El Paso County Commissioner, said. "As far as what the sheriff and other law enforcement agencies are doing, they're keeping us safe."

KRDO13 reached out to Rep. Jeff Crank for comment concerning the protest:

“I support the American people’s First Amendment freedom to peacefully assemble and express their views. However, I do wish that they would support those who have been victims of crime by these heinous gangs, like MS-13, Hells Angels, and TdA, that frequented this underground nightclub. I fully support cooperation between local and federal law enforcement to apprehend illegal aliens. I applaud the work of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Springs Police Department in their efforts in the raid over the weekend.” - Jeff Crank

You can read the full statement from Sheriff Joseph Roybal below:

“I refuse to sit back and allow people to make law enforcement the villains. These same people want the community to believe those involved in illegal activity are victims.

“The operation designed to stop criminal activity early on Sunday morning did not take place in a church, school, grocery store, library, or any other location where law-abiding citizens carry on with their lives. It took place in an establishment created and known for the open use and sale of illicit drugs, gang activity, violence, and the sale of women (human trafficking) for sex.

“We must question and ask why people frequent such an establishment. Those present at the illegal nightclub contributed to, participated in, or, at the very least, were aware of the activities within the establishment.

“Criminals must not be allowed to hide behind the cloak of their immigration status as a shield from prosecution and accountability.

“As Sheriff, I am wholly committed to keeping the citizens and deputies who live and work in my community safe. To do so, we will continue to arrest and charge criminals regardless of their country of origin.

“I will not allow media and those who are not public safety experts to continue pushing a false narrative and defame the hard work of my deputies and law enforcement in the Pikes Peak region.

“Lastly, I greatly appreciate the support my Office has received from Congressman Jeff Crank, the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners, local elected officials, and members of the community. Together, we will ensure El Paso County is safe for everyone.”