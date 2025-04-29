Cavaliers complete historically one-sided playoff sweep over Heat, Bucks’ Damian Lillard suffers torn Achilles tendon

By Ben Morse and Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — The Cleveland Cavaliers completed their first-round sweep of the Miami Heat on Monday in impressive fashion, dominating on the road to earn a 138-83 Game 4 road win.

The Cavs rounded out the 4-0 series win with a huge 55-point victory, as six Cleveland players hit double figures on the night.

Cleveland’s winning margin over the four games was a combined 122 points, the largest advantage in an NBA playoff series ever. The previous record was 121 points from when the Denver Nuggets beat New Orleans in 2009.

The 55-point winning margin in Game 4 was the fourth-biggest playoff win ever, with a record 58-point blowout being achieved twice: in 1956, the then-Minneapolis Lakers beat the then-St. Louis Hawks by that mark as well as the Denver Nuggets when they routed the New Orleans Hornets in 2009. In 1973, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors by 56 points.

The Cavs would have tied the all-time record if it wasn’t for a three-pointer from Miami’s Pelle Larsson with 38 seconds remaining to cut the lead to 55.

“We handled our business and this is the toughest game of the series, and for us, we really set the tone, that’s something to be proud of,” Cleveland guard Donovan Mitchell – who led the team with 22 points – told reporters afterwards.

“We have a bigger goal in mind, understanding that this is special. We’ve been doing special things all year, but we didn’t come to just sweep in the first round and get to the second.”

The Cavaliers got off the mark early in Game 4, leading 43-14 in the first quarter, despite playing without guard Darius Garland for the second straight game.

Cleveland would enter halftime up 72-33 at Miami’s Kaseya Center, the third-largest lead after two quarters in NBA playoff history.

The visitors were able to rest their starters for the majority of the fourth quarter with a dominant victory assured, continuing their excellent regular season form which saw them clinch the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed with 64 wins.

It’s the third time the Heat have been swept in a best-of-seven series and it’s the team’s worst playoff loss in franchise history. Afterwards, Miami guard Tyler Herro said the team has a lot of work to do to improve for next season.

“Leaving Cleveland, we came back to Miami, we definitely did not expect this, tough last two games for us, both 40-point, 50-point losses, really no excuses for it,” Herro, who finished with four points on 1-of-10 from the field in 31 minutes, told reporters. “It’s embarrassing.

“Definitely humbling, a lot of work to be put in, have a good opportunity to come back next season and try to figure this out.”

The Cavaliers will face either the Indiana Pacers or Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Damian Lillard out with torn Achilles

Trailing 3-1 in their first-round series to the Pacers, the Bucks’ chances of reaching the next round look even tougher after the team announced on Monday that star guard Damian Lillard had suffered a torn left Achilles tendon on Sunday.

Lillard was helped off the court in the first quarter of Milwaukee’s Game 4 loss after stretching for a ball and falling to floor while clutching his lower leg. When he got to his feet, he was unable to put any weight on his left leg and required assistance to make his way to the locker room.

The Bucks said on Monday that the nine-time All-Star had undergone an MRI which revealed the torn Achilles tendon and that he would undergo surgery, as well as missing the remainder of the season.

Lillard posted on social media shortly after the injury was confirmed, “Appreciate all the prayers and well wishes. This one really hurt… HIS way not MY way. To Be Continued…”

The injury could also put his participation in doubt for next season too; Kevin Durant missed the entire 2019-20 NBA campaign after tearing his Achilles tendon in the previous season’s NBA Finals.

Lillard suffered the injury in his third game back since returning from deep vein thrombosis in his right calf.

“This is a tough one, honestly,” Bucks coach Doc Rivers said after Sunday’s game. “Blood clot, followed by this. It’s just tough. That’s why you have teammates and family around him. He’s just such a great freaking dude, on a basketball level, but more importantly as a teammate and a father and all that stuff.”

“I have so much respect for him,” Milwaukee superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “A lot of people don’t see what Dame had to deal with, but we’re around him every single day, and it’s hard. It’s hard being in his position. He’s one of the toughest, mentally toughest guys I’ve ever been around. That’s why he is who he is.”

Antetokounmpo added: “I believe he’s going to overcome every obstacle that’s put in front of him. Everybody’s going to be there for him. No matter what the obstacle is for him, he’s going to overcome and we’re going to help him overcome it.”

Game 5 between the Pacers and the Bucks is set for Tuesday in Indianapolis.

