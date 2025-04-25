SWAT team finds child safe after negotiating with man accused of assault for over an hour

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A SWAT team responded and a child is now safe, after a man accused of domestic violence and assault barricaded himself inside a home with the kid overnight.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO), on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, just before midnight, EPSO received a report of assault at a residence on Hathaway Drive in the Cimarron Hills area of El Paso County.

The victim said that they escaped the house after being choked several times by the suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Mark Anthony Leon. The victim said that they made it safely inside a neighbor's home, however a young child remained inside the residence with Leon.

When EPSO deputies arrived, Leon began yelling through the door and refused to come out. Since there was a child inside the residence, EPSO SWAT team responded and crisis negotiators worked to establish communication with Leon. After about 90 minutes, Leon surrendered at approximately 6:34 am.

The child was immediately located inside the residence by deputies and was unharmed.

Leon was booked into the El Paso County Jail on the following charges: assault in the second degree, assault in the third degree, harassment, and domestic violence.

“I am grateful to my patrol, SWAT, our trained negotiators, and deputies for their quick response to this incident,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “There is no doubt their training, preparation, and actions ensured the suspect remained calm and ultimately surrendered peacefully, without harming himself or the innocent life involved."

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.