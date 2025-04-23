2025 American Music Award nominations revealed

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — The nominees for the American Music Awards (AMAs) were revealed Wednesday morning, with rapper Kendrick Lamar leading the list.

Lamar earned a total of 10 AMA nods, including artist of the year, album of the year and song of the year. Post Malone earned eight nods, followed by Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Shaboozey with seven. Taylor Swift earned six nominations and could break her own record for most AMA wins of all time as the current record-holder with 40.

The winners will be revealed on May 26 in Las Vegas with the help of host Jennifer Lopez.

See below for a full list of nominees.

Artist of the year

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

New artist of the year

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tommy Richman

Album of the year

Beyoncé – “Cowboy Carter”

Billie Eilish – “Hit Me Hard and Soft”

Chappell Roan – “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”

Charli xcx – “Brat”

Gracie Abrams – “The Secret of Us”

Future & Metro Boomin – “We Don’t Trust You”

Kendrick Lamar “GNX”

Post Malone “F-1 Trillion”

Sabrina Carpenter “Short n’ Sweet”

Taylor Swift “The Tortured Poets Department”

Song of the year

Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Hozier – “Too Sweet”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”

Collaboration of the year

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “Luther”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”

Marshmello & Kane Brown – “Miles on It”

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Favorite social artist

Favorite music video

Billie Eilish

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Social song of the year

Chappell Roan – “HOT TO GO!”

Djo – “End of Beginning”

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Lola Young – “Messy”

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Tommy Richman – “Million Dollar Baby”

Favorite touring artist

Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”

KAROL G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Favorite male pop artist

Benson Boone

Bruno Mars

Hozier

Teddy Swims

The Weeknd

Favorite female pop artist

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Lady Gaga

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Favorite pop album

Billie Eilish – “Hit Me Hard and Soft”

Chappell Roan – “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”

Charli xcx – “Brat”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Short n’ Sweet”

Taylor Swift – “The Tortured Poets Department”

Favorite pop song

Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”

Favorite male country artist

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Shaboozey

Favorite female country artist

Beyoncé

Ella Langley

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Favorite country duo or group

Dan + Shay

Old Dominion

Parmalee

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

Favorite country album

Beyoncé – “Cowboy Carter”

Jelly Roll – “Beautifully Broken”

Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?”

Post Malone – “F-1 Trillion”

Shaboozey – “Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going”

Favorite country song

Jelly Roll – “I Am Not Okay”

Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph – “High Road”

Luke Combs – “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Favorite male hip-hop artist

Drake

Eminem

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Tyler, The Creator

Favorite female hip-hop artist

Doechii

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Sexyy Red

Favorite hip-hop album

Eminem – “The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)”

Future & Metro Boomin – “We Don’t Trust You”

Gunna – “one of wun”

Kendrick Lamar – “GNX”

Tyler, The Creator – “Chromakopia”

Favorite hip-hop song

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”

GloRilla – “TGIF”

GloRilla & Sexyy Red – “Whatchu Kno About Me”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “Luther”

Favorite male R&B artist

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

PARTYNEXTDOOR

The Weeknd

Usher

Favorite female R&B artist

Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Tyla

Favorite R&B album

Bryson Tiller – “Bryson Tiller”

PARTYNEXTDOOR – “PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)”

PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake – “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U”

SZA – “SOS Deluxe: LANA”

The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

Favorite R&B song

Chris Brown – “Residuals”

Muni Long – “Made For Me”

SZA – “Saturn”

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti – “Timeless”

Tommy Richman – “Million Dollar Baby”

Favorite male Latin artist

Bad Bunny

Feid

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P

Favorite female Latin artist

Becky G

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

Shakira

Young Miko

Favorite Latin duo or group

Calibre 50

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Firme

Grupo Frontera

Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

Favorite Latin album

Bad Bunny – “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS”

Fuerza Regida – “Dolido Pero No Arrepentido”

Peso Pluma – “ÉXODO”

Rauw Alejandro – “Cosa Nuestra”

Tito Double P – “INCÓMODO”

Favorite Latin song

Bad Bunny – “DtMF”

FloyyMenor X Cris Mj – “Gata Only”

KAROL G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida – “Tu Boda”

Shakira – “Soltera”

Favorite rock artist

Hozier

Linkin Park

Pearl Jam

Twenty One Pilots

Zach Bryan

Favorite rock album

Hozier – “Unreal Unearth: Unending”

Koe Wetzel – “9 lives”

The Marías – “Submarine”

Twenty One Pilots – “Clancy”

Zach Bryan – “The Great American Bar Scene”

Favorite rock song

Green Day – “Dilemma”

Hozier – “Too Sweet”

Linkin Park – “The Emptiness Machine”

Myles Smith – “Stargazing”

Zach Bryan – “Pink Skies”

Favorite dance/electronic artist

Charli xcx

David Guetta

John Summit

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Favorite soundtrack

Arcane League of Legends: Season 2

Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)

Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Twisters: The Album

Wicked: The Soundtrack

Favorite afrobeats artist

Asake

Rema

Tems

Tyla

Wizkid

Favorite K-Pop artist

ATEEZ

Jimin

RM

ROSÉ

Stray Kids

