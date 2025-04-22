Cleaning chemicals reportedly cause nursing home evacuation and two hospitalizations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says a portion of a nursing home has been evacuated and hazmat crews are on scene at 104 Lois Ln.

CSFD says a small wing of the building was evacuated as a precaution. Preliminary readings did not come up with anything, but the hazmat team is inside getting more readings.

The department says that they believe cleaning chemicals may have been improperly mixed and the vapor spread to the air vents.

Two patients were sent to the hospital for "minor respiratory illness." A third person was treated at the scene, CSFD said.