Skip to Content
News

Cleaning chemicals reportedly cause nursing home evacuation and two hospitalizations

CSFD
By
New
Published 10:12 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says a portion of a nursing home has been evacuated and hazmat crews are on scene at 104 Lois Ln.

CSFD says a small wing of the building was evacuated as a precaution. Preliminary readings did not come up with anything, but the hazmat team is inside getting more readings.

The department says that they believe cleaning chemicals may have been improperly mixed and the vapor spread to the air vents.

Two patients were sent to the hospital for "minor respiratory illness." A third person was treated at the scene, CSFD said.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content