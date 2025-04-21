Police officer involved in crash at intersection of North Carefree Circle and North Powers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirms one of their officers was involved in a crash on Monday afternoon. Crews are currently at the crash near North Carefree Circle and North Powers Boulevard.

CSPD says the crash has closed the intersection in all directions. Drivers should avoid the area.

CSPD says their officer was not hurt. There were other minor injuries reported from the other involved car, and they were taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.

CSPD does not have details on who was at fault at this time.