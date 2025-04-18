NYC pauses enforcement of new compost fines. Here’s why.

By Renee Anderson

NEW YORK CITY (WCBS/WLNY) — Just weeks after New York City started enforcing its new compost rules, officials say they are pausing some of the fines.

Mayor Eric Adams’ office said in a statement that while composting is still mandatory citywide, “in an effort to facilitate even higher participation, we will conduct additional outreach and education on composting before issuing fines to the most persistent offenders who repeatedly refuse to compost.”

For now, buildings with more than 30 units that receive more than four warnings from the Department of Sanitation will still face $100 fines. By the end of the year, the enforcement will be expanded to all buildings.

Sanitation officials say they collected a record 3.8 million pounds of compost last week, and they will continue to educate residents about the program.

The citywide rules took effect last fall, but enforcement began April 1. Some residents and property managers have raised concerns about who is responsible for separating the waste.

Owners and managers of buildings with four or more units are required to have a designated storage area with clearly labeled compost bins.

Bins must be 55 gallons or smaller and have a secure lid. They can be lined with paper, clear plastic or compostable bags to keep them clean.

If you don’t have a designated compost bin, you can use any bin of that size with a secure lid and order a free composting label from the Sanitation Department. You can also buy the brown bins online here.

How to compost

The Sanitation Department says composting will help the city’s fight against rats and benefit the environment.

The department collects all food scraps, food-soiled paper and yard waste, including:

All food scraps, including meat, bones, shells, and dairy Prepared and cooked foods Greasy uncoated paper plates and pizza boxes All leaf and yard waste, including flowers and Christmas trees Products certified or labeled compostable

Some things not to compost include pet waste, medical waste, diapers and hygiene products.

