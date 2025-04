COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Colorado Springs is swearing in a handful of new city council members following this month's election.

You can stream the proceedings live below:

Incumbents Dave Donelson (District 1) and Nancy Henjum (District 5) are keeping their seats. Newcomers include Tom Bailey (District 2), Brandy Williams (District 3), Kimberly Gold (District 4), and Roland Rainey Jr. (District 6).