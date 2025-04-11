Hawaii doctor charged with attempted murder of wife pleads not guilty

By Veronica Miracle and Andi Babineau, CNN

(CNN) — An anesthesiologist accused of trying to kill his wife on a popular Hawaii hiking trail last month pleaded not guilty to attempted murder during a brief hearing Monday.

Gerhardt Konig, 46, is charged with attempted second-degree murder after the Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney’s office said he bashed his wife’s head repeatedly with a rock and tried to inject her with syringes filled with unknown substances.

Konig was not present in the courtroom for his hearing. He appeared via a video feed from the Oahu Community Correctional Center, where he’s being held without bail following a grand jury indictment.

After entering the plea, Konig’s defense attorney, Thomas Otake, indicated he’d be filing a motion for Konig to be granted bail, saying it’s “commonplace in attempted murder” cases for bail to be set.

Konig’s trial has been scheduled for the week of June 9, before Hawaii’s First Circuit Court Judge Paul Wong.

He is also facing a domestic abuse suit filed by his wife and related to the same incident. The first hearing in that case has been continued to May 23.

According to a temporary restraining order petition filed by his wife on March 27, Konig had previously accused her of having an affair, which led to “extreme jealousy.”

She said while the two were hiking along a scenic trail in Oahu, he tried to push her toward the cliff’s edge.

She stated, “When I got close to Gerhardt, Gerhardt grabbed me by my upper arms and started pushing me back towards the cliff edge. He was yelling something to the effect of, ‘Get back over there, l’m so f**king sick of you!’ and continued to push me. … If I had fallen off the cliff, I would have likely died.”

Konig’s wife also wrote in the petition that Konig grabbed his bag and attempted to inject her with a syringe containing an unknown substance. During their struggle, she said, she tried to grab the syringe and throw it out of his reach, but he had a second vial in his hand and was searching for a second syringe in his bag.

CNN is not naming Konig’s wife as she may be a victim of domestic violence.

The couple, who live in Maui, were in Oahu celebrating his wife’s birthday, according to the petition.

Konig’s wife said that beginning in December 2024, Konig attempted to control and monitor all of her communications after he accused her of having an affair.

She also accused him of sexual abuse and assault “over the last few months,” the petition says.

A judge Friday granted the temporary restraining order filed by Konig’s wife, who said she was seeking protection for herself, her two young children and other family members.

According to a police affidavit, “Gerhardt was standing close to the edge and asked (his wife) to take a selfie with him” just before the attack.

The woman told police she was uncomfortable taking a photo there “so she declined and began to walk back,” the petition says.

At that moment, she said, he began yelling at her, pushed her into nearby bushes, “then picked up a rock and struck her on the head approximately 10 times while also grabbing the back of her hair and smashing her face into the ground,” according to the affidavit.

She was yelling for help when she heard two other hikers and was able to start crawling toward them, she told police.

One of the hikers, a woman identified as “Amanda,” told police she heard someone yelling, “Help! Help me!” and began running up the trail. She found a woman with a man on top of her, hitting the woman in the head, she said.

Amanda said the woman she encountered told her, “He is trying to kill me. He is hitting me in the head with a rock,” according to the affidavit. The second hiker, identified only as “Sarah,” called 911, Amanda told police.

The woman was able to get away from her husband and toward the hikers, and they were all able to move up the trail and toward help, the document says.

She was in serious but stable condition when EMS arrived to transport her to the hospital, police said. The Honolulu Emergency Services Department confirmed it treated a 36-year-old woman for head and facial injuries after being assaulted.

Before Konig’s arrest, police said, they searched for him for several hours in the area near the hike. According to the petition filed by Konig’s wife, Gerhardt FaceTimed his adult son while covered in blood and said, “I just tried to kill (his wife) but she got away.” The petition also says he told his son he wanted to kill himself by jumping off a cliff.

“This indictment reflects the serious nature of crime that is alleged this case,” prosecuting attorney Steve Alm said in a statement. “Domestic abuse cannot be tolerated. Our office is committed to ensuring that justice is served for the victim and that the defendant is held accountable.”

Konig’s attorney declined CNN’s request for comment on the criminal case. CNN has also reached out for comment about his wife’s allegations in her petition.

Police said they arrested Konig on Monday near Pali Highway “after a brief foot pursuit,” more than seven hours after the attack.

Konig’s Hawaii medical license, which he obtained in September 2022, was in good standing as of April 7, according to the state’s professional vocational licensing database.

Konig is suspended from working at Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he’s employed as an independent contractor, according to a representative from Maui Health.

“We have been made aware of the allegations against Gerhardt Konig, MD,” the representative said in a statement to CNN. “Dr. Konig’s medical staff privileges at Maui Memorial Medical Center have been suspended pending investigation. Maui Health takes these concerns and the safety of its patients very seriously and will cooperate with authorities as appropriate.”

A representative from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center confirmed Konig worked there previously but said he has not worked with UPMC for more than two years.

A verified GoFundMe was created by a friend of Konig’s wife to support her and her young children.

