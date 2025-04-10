Colorado Springs photographers take home gold at World Photographic Cup

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Two Colorado Springs-based photographers led Team USA to victory at the World Photographic Cup held in Quito, Ecuador, according to one of the photographers.

Ken Childress and Dave Soldano competed in the landscape portion of the competition.

Source: David Soldano via World Photographic Cup

Childress says his partner, Soldano, placed fourth, and he placed first, winning gold.

Source: Ken Childress via World Photographic Cup

According to the World Photographic Cup, Team USA won first place, Portugal placed second, and Spain got third.