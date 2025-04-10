Colorado Springs photographers take home gold at World Photographic Cup
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Two Colorado Springs-based photographers led Team USA to victory at the World Photographic Cup held in Quito, Ecuador, according to one of the photographers.
Ken Childress and Dave Soldano competed in the landscape portion of the competition.
Childress says his partner, Soldano, placed fourth, and he placed first, winning gold.
According to the World Photographic Cup, Team USA won first place, Portugal placed second, and Spain got third.