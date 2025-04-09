Teen suspects in custody after Virginia shooting that left 3 dead and 3 wounded, authorities say

By Karina Tsui and Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — Four suspects are in custody following a shooting during an illegal gun sale and robbery in northeastern Virginia on Tuesday evening that left three people dead, and three others injured, authorities said Wednesday.

“All suspects are in custody and there is no threat to public safety,” the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post Wednesday morning.

The suspects, two 16-year-olds, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, were charged with “malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony unlawful assembly,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Three are being held without bail, the sheriff’s office said: One 16-year-old suspect suffered a gunshot wound and is in a hospital.

The three people killed were two 18-year-old men and one 20-year-old man, according to the sheriff’s office.

The gunfire erupted at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Olde Greenwich Circle area, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office. The injured victims were taken to local hospitals.

“We commend our detectives on bringing this tragedy to a closure,” the sheriff’s office said. “We want to thank our partnership with the Fredericksburg Police Department and the Virginia State Police for their assistance during the investigation.”

Fredericksburg City Public Schools announced on its website that schools would “operate on a two-hour delay” Wednesday to allow school staff to “prepare our buildings and staff to welcome students with the care and support they may need during this difficult time.”

