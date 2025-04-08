Nuggets fire head coach Michael Malone, will not extend general manager Calvin Booth’s contract

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The Nuggets have dismissed head coach Michael Malone today, according to a press release by the team.

The firing comes as a major shock, just days before the NBA playoffs, which the Nuggets are gearing up for.

Malone was hired back in 2015.

ESPN reporter Shams Charania reports the team is cleaning house and will not be extending General Manager Calvin Booth's contract.

The Denver Nuggets have released the following statements:

Statement from Josh Kroenke, Vice Chairman of Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, on the Denver Nuggets relieving Head Coach Michael Malone of Duties:

"It is with no pleasure that we announce that we have relieved Michael Malone of his head coaching duties, effectively immediately. David Adelman will assume our head coaching role for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

This decision was not made lightly and was evaluated very carefully, and we do it only with the intention of giving our group the best chance at competing for the 2025 NBA Championship and delivering another titleto Denver and our fans everywhere.

While the timing of this decision is unfortunate, as Coach Malone helped build the foundation of our now championship level program, it is a necessary step to allow us to compete at the highest level right now. Championship level standards and expectations remain in place for the current season, and as we look to the future, we look forward to building on the foundations laid by Coach Malone over his record-breaking 10-year career in Denver.

There is no amount of gratitude that we can properly convey to his contributions since he joined our franchise in 2015. It is with our utmost respect that we would like to thank Coach Malone for the most successful decade in Nuggets history, setting the all-time wins record and helping deliver Denver our first championship."

Statement from Josh Kroenke, Vice Chairman of Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, on the Denver Nuggets not extending the contract for General Manager Calvin Booth:

"I want to thank Calvin Booth for leading our front office for the past three years and most importantly for helping put the final pieces in place for the roster that delivered Denver and our fans their first NBA Championship. Calvin’s knowledge of the game, his passion for scouting, and his long history as a player and executive in the NBA helped lift our organization to new heights which we will continue moving forward. We are grateful to Calvin for his eight years with the Nuggets and know his place in Nuggets history as our first championship winning GM will be honored for years to come."