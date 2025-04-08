Calhan School District to use AI to look for firearms on school grounds

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Calhan School District is using artificial intelligence to look for firearms brought onto school grounds.

The goal of the company behind the technology, called "Zero Eyes," is to prevent mass shootings before they begin. The company uses existing video cameras coupled with artificial intelligence to detect firearms.

The company is operated by Navy Seals and military special operations veterans, who tell us they just want to help save lives.

The company said if the technology were to locate and determine a credible threat, it would alert the school district, the school resource officer, the local police department, and El Paso County dispatch.