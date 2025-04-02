‘Whoop, there she is!’: Jason and Kylie Kelce announce birth of fourth daughter

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Jason and Kylie Kelce announced that they have welcomed a fourth daughter together.

In a post published on Tuesday on Instagram, the couple said that Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce had been born on Sunday.

The post showed pictures of Finnley wrapped up with a pink hat and a blue bow, as well as both parents holding the newborn.

The four pictures were accompanied by the caption: ‘‘Whoop, there she is!”

Finnley is the fourth daughter of Jason and Kylie Kelce, having already welcomed Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett to the family.

Kylie announced her pregnancy on Instagram in November with a photo of her three daughters at the time. In the photo, Wyatt had her hands over her ears, Elliotte is smiling for the camera and Bennett is crying.

“I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!” Kylie wrote.

And former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason was able to introduce his newest daughter to his younger brother, Travis, on the latest edition of the “New Heights” podcast, which they co-host together.

At the start of Tuesday’s episode, Jason asked Travis if he wanted to see his newest niece, to which the Kansas City Chiefs star responded exasperatedly.

“Yes, I want to see my new niece, Jason. You only sent one picture,” Travis said. “You didn’t even tell me what name you picked yet.”

Kylie is seen bringing Finnley just into shot, with a gasping Travis exclaiming: “Hey, little muffin. Look at you. You hanging out with mom?” as Jason put his headphones on Kylie.

Still uncertain of the name of his new niece, Travis asked Kylie is it is still a “nameless baby” or whether they’d picked a name, to which is sister-in-law told him about Finn.

Jason then proceeded to put his headphones on Finn’s head to allow his uncle to ask a question to the newborn baby, with the tight-end saying: “Hey, Finn. Finn, you just look adorable. Are you happy to be out?”

“How was Kylie’s uterus?” Jason added, with Kylie quipping: “Too comfy, that’s why we had to evict her.”

The remarks led Travis to break into laughter, before commenting: “I’m sorry your father’s a weirdo.”

After Finn was taken away by Kylie, Travis called the moment “lovely” while Jason called babies “awesome” and admitting that they “don’t do a lot for the first six months.”

“It really doesn’t get exciting until they start smiling and giving you something,” Jason said.

Jason called watching his wife give birth was “one of the most crazy things that you can ever witness” and described the process as “overwhelming.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.