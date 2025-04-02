Starbucks in Colorado Springs takes first step towards unionizing, joining national movement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The baristas of two Colorado Starbucks locations have filed for union elections – the first step in joining a growing national movement of Starbucks workers asking for better wages and improved working conditions.

On Monday, March 31, employees at a Colorado Springs location filed a petition for a union election. Workers at a separate location in Fort Collins, identified by our Denver news partners as the store on College Avenue and Stuart Street, also filed Monday.

If successful, the two Colorado stores would join the over 550 unionized Starbucks locations across the nation.

Starbucks Workers United, which represents over 10,000 unionized workers nationwide, said baristas are fighting against short staffing, unpredictable scheduling, low wages and unaffordable healthcare.

According to our Denver news partners, Starbucks has previously claimed that its current policies work to serve employees without a need for bargaining.

The National Labor Relations Board will oversee the election process, setting the time and method for the workers to vote on whether or not to join the union. At this time, no date has been set for a vote for either location.