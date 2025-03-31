Two detained after high-speed chase on I-25 in northern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Two individuals have been detained after a high-speed chase on I-25 overnight after a driver almost hit a state trooper, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said.

At around 4 a.m. on March 31, CSP said a trooper was performing a traffic stop on northbound I-25 just south of Briargate Parkway when a white Honda Odyssey almost sideswiped them.

Colorado State Patrol said the trooper pursued the driver out of concern for other drivers on the road, and a second trooper joined in to assist with the pursuit.

The high-speed chase ended at Highway 83 just south of Northgate after one of the troopers performed a "Tactical Vehicle Intervention" (TVI), a tactic where a pursuing trooper rams into the suspect's vehicle to get it to spin out, turn sideways and come to a stop.

The driver and passenger of the Honda Odyssey were both detained, CSP said. Both the driver and passenger were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

None of the troopers involved sustained any injuries, but there was minor damage to two patrol vehicles.

Our crews are on the scene, working to gather more information on the chase. This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

